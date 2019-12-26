The Grapevine remains closed because of snow on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon but Caltrans says the California Highway Patrol is now escorting travelers over Tehachapi Pass.
Caltrans was unable to offer any estimate on when Interstate 5 over the Grapevine might reopen.
With Highway 166 closed at Maricopa and southbound Highway 33 shut down in the same area, Caltrans spokesman Eric Menjivar suggested anyone trying to get from the Central Valley to Southern California try heading west on Highway 46 to reach Highway 101 and expect congestion.
"(Highway) 101 is the best option," he said. "That's the only way to get from the north down to the south and vice versa."
The National Weather Service in Hanford said Thursday that snow is still falling in the Grapevine area and may not let up until late in the day Thursday.
Kevin Durfee, an NWS meteorologist in Hanford, said at least 18 inches of snow has fallen in the Frazier Park area.
“That whole area was clobbered last night,” he said, adding that travel there had become treacherous. "We’re not going to be certain how much will really end up falling there. But they’re on their way to 2 feet, the way it’s looking.”
"This is definitely going to be one of the bigger snowstorms they’ve had in a while," Durfee said.
Anyone looking for an update on traffic update is urged to look at Caltrans' website: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
Durfee also said Bakersfield saw more rain fall in the 24-hour period ending about 2:30 p.m. Thursday — 0.65 inches at Meadows Field Airport — than has ever been recorded on a Dec. 26 since 1968, when the rain totaled 0.18 inches in 24 hours.
Some places in Kern saw more rain than Bakersfield. Mettler got more than an inch of rain, Durfee said.
The storm also knocked out power to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Bakersfield.
A spokeswoman for the utility, Katie Allen, said about 10,000 customers were without power Thursday morning because of weather and equipment failures.
"Most customers were safely restored within an hour," she said.
The CHP reported that a truck driver was founded dead in his truce Thursday morning in the Lebec area.
Officer Tom Bey said the driver had been delayed because of the snow and apparently went to sleep in the sleeping compartment of his truck. No further details were available, he said.
This story will be updated.
(8) comments
Half of America...science denying Trump supporters. Da** dirty Apes!
Yep . . . El Nino says . . . the first sign for climate change/global warming is a big snowfall on the old Ridge Route . . . been up many times . . . and lived there with my horses. . . even before there was an I-5 >> have pics. That's why I bought my 4X4's . . . (none is electric as those atoms can't fit into a Jerrycan)!
I thought it was Lancaster that the "rag" is printed.
Just another good reason to fly out of BFL as long as it's not United who uses DEN as a hub. What a stupid idea.
It's printed in Palmdale. You're both wrong.
Perhaps moving the printing presses to Tehachapi wasn’t such a good idea. It’s after 10 and still no paper.
There’s a difference between weather and climate. Learn something even little children know.
Please educate us about the difference Copper. Most children and people don’t know.
Fake news.
This can’t possibly be happening since Global Warming expert Dr. David Viner proclaimed 20 years ago that “Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.”
https://web.archive.org/web/20150912124604/http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/snowfalls-are-now-just-a-thing-of-the-past-724017.html
