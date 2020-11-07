It's definitely not winter yet, but snow began falling in some Kern County communities Saturday.
Snow fell in the higher elevations of Tehachapi on Saturday, with snow showers forecast Saturday night into Sunday. Winds could gust to 20 to 30 mph at night Saturday, with 40 mph gusts Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of snow in Tehachapi on Sunday was put at 80 percent, with snow accumulating at 1 to 3 inches depending on the area.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains of Kern County until 10 p.m. Sunday.
In the Fraizer Park area, there is a chance of snow at the 4,600-foot level, lowering to 4,000 feet after midnight. On Sunday, rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, is predicted after 10 a.m. Winds could gust to 35 mph, the National Weather Service reports, with snow accumulating at less than half an inch.