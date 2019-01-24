If you were here, you have a story: Jan. 25 marks 20 years since Bakersfield, infamous for its scorching summers, received a rare gift: Snow.
Residents woke up that winter Monday in 1999 to a blanket of white — the first snowfall in these parts in a quarter-century. If you were there that day, exactly one month after another of Bakersfield's not-white Christmases, you remember.
These readers certainly do:
--
Playing bumper cars
In 1999, while working for the California Highway Patrol, I was presenting traffic reports on all the radio and television stations in Bakersfield. I had to get up at 3 a.m. each morning to get ready for the early reports. On that Monday in January I got ready for work and as I walked out the door I could hardly believe my eyes — snow covering everything. I woke my wife and told her, “You are not going to believe this.” We both stood and admired the scenery.
As I drove to work there were no tire marks in the snow to follow, as I was the first in our neighborhood to drive the streets that day. Messages ran through my mind about what I had always told others to do in this situation. It seemed extra quiet that morning and the whole world seemed to be a beautiful white post card picture. I made it to work a little later than usual, but safe, and I enjoyed every minute of the beautiful landscape along the way.
Later that morning, while doing the traffic reports, I found that a lot of people seemed to be playing bumper cars. They were slipping and sliding on roads everywhere, driving the same way they always did, on sunny days with dry roads.
About three months later, while presenting a safety class for a company, a gentleman told me I got him in trouble with the boss on that snowy day. He told the boss that I had told everyone to stay home that morning. What I actually said was, “If you do not have to be out today, stay home."
— Mack Wimbish, Bakersfield
--
Cold customers, hot coffee
I drove my pickup to our family business, Taylor Tire & Brake, in east Bakersfield. As I headed southbound on Manor Street toward Union Avenue, I was turned around by a Sheriff’s deputy in a patrol car, whose flashing lights were blocking the roadway at the slight grade near Panorama. A vehicle had spun out of control and blocked the roadway.
I didn’t know if any of our customers would show up to have us work on their cars, considering the hazardous road conditions, but several did around 7:30 a.m. We fired up the Reznor heater in our shop and brought in customer’s vehicles as the coffee maker brewed piping hot coffee.
As our employees worked away on customer’s vehicles, large chunks of snow and ice fell out of the wheel wells as the shop heated up. This created a slippery and icy mess on our shop floor and became a real fall hazard for our employees. We could not keep up with this continual supply of slush so we made the decision to finish the vehicles we had already started, and then stop. We sent our employees home about mid morning, paying them for a full day for their troubles and can-do attitude. Our customers were very understanding.
— Dick Taylor, Bakersfield
---
Better take a look
Our phone rang at about 6:30 a.m. that morning — not usually a good time to receive a phone call. It was my boss, Richard Ceccarelli, from the main office at the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, saying, “You don’t have to come to work today.” What, why? He said, “You haven’t looked out the window yet have you?” and started laughing.
We got up and turned on an outside light – and it was magic! Everything was covered in a soft blanket of snow and it was so quiet. Our oldest son was married by that time and our youngest was away at college in Santa Barbara, so my husband and I just stood there together in awe.
Soon we saw that our neighbors were at their doors, so we got dressed and walked outside to laugh and chat. I checked to see if we had film in the camera. Nope. Since we weren’t going anywhere by car, I sent my husband to the local corner store on foot to get film.
I remember that my son in Santa Barbara was bummed out for having missed the snow at home. My husband passed away three years ago this month, so this memory is bittersweet.
— Shirley Skenfield, Bakersfield
--
Alice was cold too
The Farmer’s Almanac did not predict this. No one expected to see that white scenery.
The snow covered our Pumpkin Center fields of cotton and alfalfa, and the wind whispered cold air as we walked outside. My mother and father, Marie and Tony Compagnoni, put on their rubber boots and left footprints in the snow as they inspected the farm. We were amazed at what we saw. The farm looked like a painting. The farm animals were dazed and confused and not too sure what to do. The farm equipment was covered in snow; Dad's Allis Chambler farm tractor, which we called Alice, stood motionless.
After the snow fall came the reality. The long dirt driveway was now a mud hole. The animals had a hard time getting to their feeding area. Alice would not start. The trees could not stand the weight of the snow and the branches began to break off, crashing down. This winter wonderland was no longer just a scene of beauty. And now it is just a memory.
— Andrea Wright, Bakersfield
--
The view from 7,500 miles away
I was basking in the glorious summer of Sydney, Australia. I was working there at the time but never quite got used to the holidays being hot. I was preparing to move back to Bakersfield, my birthplace, in a few short months. The phone rang in my office.
It was Mom, calling, ecstatic, to tell me that it was snowing at home. Unbelievable! The phone rang again and it was Lee Ann, and then John! My phone rang off the hook that day and my email inbox dinged like crazy, with family and friends in Bakersfield calling to share the incredible news. They told me how exciting and fun it was, and that my nieces and nephews were seeing snow for the very first time! I wasn’t here to share it, but I certainly felt included. A memorable day even if you weren’t here!
— Laurie Howlett, Bakersfield
--
What a week
I was in the sixth grade at Sierra Middle School and all ready to go on my Camp KEEP trip. The snow was beautiful, fun and exciting, but literally everything in Bakersfield had been shut down, including the first day of camp. I got one less day of camp (a little sad) but two fond lifelong memories.
— Ryan Hernandez, Bakersfield
--
Where's my chorizo?
I wasn't there for the snow day but I do remember getting a good laugh over it with my family. I was born in Bakersfield in 1969 and remember growing up on Oxford Court with neighbors who brought snow back from the Tehachapi mountains in the back of their pickups.
I moved to western New York as an 11-year-old in 1980 when my dad got a job transfer. Needless to say, we grew accustomed to snow up to our thighs and zero-degree temps on a regular basis. So when we heard about the 1999 snow, we all got a good laugh out of it, ribbing our family in Bakersfield. Six inches? That's when the fun's just getting started in N.Y.!
But after they got tired of our jokes and stopped sending pan dulce and chorizo (which we couldn't find in stores here), we stopped making fun and restored the pipeline of great food!
— Bob Chavez, Canandaigua, N.Y.
---
4-wheeling with dad
I remember the day well. I was teaching and coaching at Stockdale High back then, and we were scheduled for an in-service day on that Monday. The kids thought it was funny; I had to be at school and they didn't. At about 3 a.m., I got a call from my wife from her work (she is a labor and delivery RN at Mercy Southwest Hospital); she was with several nurses, outside enjoying the snow. I didn't appreciate the wakeup call, but it was awesome seeing the snow fall. By the time the sun came up, it was a winter wonderland in our yard.
We had lots of snow covering all of our redwood trees and we had plenty of snow to make a small snowman. I took my two older kids (Brian and Amanda) out in my truck to do doughnuts in the snow and go four-wheeling in the parking lot at Tevis Junior High across the street. Unfortunately the snow wasn't very thick and most of it melted quickly once the sun came out. On a good note, because of the snow, our in-service day was canceled and I had the day off like all of my students.
— Craig Schoene, Bakersfield
--
Two years of work
We at Bomar Tree Service were inundated with calls regarding downed trees and limbs. Some on cars, homes and streets. We were busy for almost two years clearing and trimming from the snow damage. Quite a sight for this dusty town.
— Cheryl Bomar, Bakersfield
--
Back away from that snowman
I remember it well. My 6-year old-daughter had woken up around 3 a.m. not feeling well. As I sat and rocked her in the chair, the snow began to fall. We watched it for well over an hour. It was so peaceful and calming, I think it actually helped her go back to sleep.
Because she was sick, I would not let her go outside and play, so her big brother built her a Get Well Snowman right outside our front window. Around 2 p.m., three teenagers came walking down the street and decided they would destroy the Get Well Snowman! I saw them going after the snowman so I ran outside and chased them down the street letting them know they had just destroyed my daughter’s Get Well Snowman! By that time, the snow in the streets had become slush and in their attempt to get away, they slipped and were covered in slushy, dirty, wet mud.
— Leslie Golich, Bakersfield
--
Snow 'tragedies'
We three Kern County Sheriff's deputies, Bobby Stevenson, Dean Marshall and me, had a lot of fun working till 7 a.m. answering calls related to snowball fights, snowballs tossed at passing cars, a damaged snowman in a front yard and other snow-related "tragedies." We’ve all retired now but cherish the memories of the great Bakersfield snow day.
— Steve Urner, Bakersfield
--
Even the dog was mesmerized
I woke up in the middle of the night. It was struck by how bright and silent my bedroom was. It was about 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning, but when I saw the snow in our backyard, I ran out into the street with my dog. The street light in front of our house showed the whole story. It wasn't long before the the neighbors appeared. The whole day was so magical. We didn't even mind when the power went out.
We cooked outside on the grill and took in our fill of the scenery. The hummingbird feeder was very active that day, since most every other food source was covered with snow. Our little silky terrier was as mesmerized as we were. It was a beautiful day and my memories of it always make me smile.
— Pamela Tarango, Bakersfield
--
Beats an earthquake
My favorite photo of the 1999 Bakersfield snowfall has faded with time. I woke early and looked out at the snow-covered back yard. It was a beautiful sight, with everything blanketed in snow except for the swimming pool. I woke my daughter, called all of my relatives and ran outside. It was surreal.
All of my neighbors were out in the street: either building snowmen, throwing snowballs or just enjoying the view. Waking to snow sure beat the heck out of waking to the Northridge earthquake a few years earlier!
I got ready for work without giving much thought to how I was going to drive there. Luckily, I received a phone call telling me not to come in until noon. My good friend from Ohio informed me that Californians see a little snow and think they can’t drive, which appeared to be true. I hope to see it again while I am still living, but I may have to move to Tehachapi to do so!
— Denise Powell, Bakersfield
--
Fluffy is taken aback
Jan. 25, 1999, was a very special day for my mom and me. It was mom's 84th birthday and she had never been where it was snowing in her life. I told her it was God's special birthday gift.
When mom got up after daylight made it possible to see the winter wonderland outside, she excitedly went from window to window throughout the house, thrilled at the snowy view from each window. I was equally thrilled to share in her joy.
Our snow experience was made even more special because our darling cockapoo dog, Fluffy, was shocked to see what his pee looked like on the snow! His hair stood up in alarm. We laughed so hard, and when we reassured him it was OK, he and we got a thrill as he ran circles through the four-foot piles of snow in our backyard.
I have many truly special memories of that day.
— Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield
