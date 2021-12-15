Snow closes roads, schools in Tehachapi

Highway 58 between Bakersfield and Mojave reopened in both directions with California Highway Patrol escort around 11 a.m. Wednesday after maintenance crews worked through the night to clear snow and stranded vehicles from the highway.
The storm brought about six inches of snow to the Tehachapi Valley and more to the surrounding mountains. In the city of Tehachapi roads were being plowed Wednesday morning and businesses began to open under mostly clear blue skies. Another storm expected Thursday may bring rain, but is not likely to bring snow to the lower elevations.
Other county roads in the Tehachapi area that were closed on Dec. 14 and remain closed as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday:
• Bena Road from Neumarkel Road to Caliente-Bodfish Road.
• Water Canyon Road from Highland Road to road's end at Tehachapi Mountain Park.
• Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road from Backus Road to Highland Road.
• Oak Creek Road from Cement Plant Road to Tehachapi-Willow Springs.
• Cameron Road from Highway 58 to Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road.
• Woodford-Tehachapi Road from Pinon Canyon Road to Highway 58.
There are no organized snow play areas in Tehachapi. The road to Tehachapi Mountain Park is likely to remain closed for some time due to heavy snow in the mountains.
Tehachapi public schools remain closed Wednesday. Tuesday, they opened as usual but when the rain turned to snow and temperatures began dropping, students were sent home just before noon.
School Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said decisions to close schools during bad weather are based not only on road conditions but also on the ability of district staff to make sure school facilities are safe after a storm. She made her remarks during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District taking place remotely Tuesday night because of the snowstorm.
Trouble on the highway began even before the expected snowstorm Tuesday. Caltrans District 9 reported on its Facebook page just before 9 a.m. that one westbound lane of the highway was closed near Keene due to a truck off the road. By noon officials were advising motorists to slow down as snow began sticking and ice began to build up.
By 2 p.m. Caltrans reported both lanes were open and traffic was moving smoothly over the Tehachapi Pass. But just after 3:30 p.m. the agency reported that officials were responding to a call of a jackknifed big rig blocking both westbound lanes near the junction of highways 58 and 202. Eastbound lanes remained open as efforts were made to clear the roadway. But just before 6 p.m. the highway was closed in both directions from Towerline Road east of Bakersfield to Exit 165 near Mojave.