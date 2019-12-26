Kern County's mountain passes remain closed late Thursday morning because of a major storm that continues to drop snow over the Tehachapi and Frazier Park areas.
Caltrans said snow has shut down Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass and Interstate 5 over the Grapevine. The agency was unable to offer any estimate late Thursday morning on when those highways would reopen.
Agency spokesman Eric Menjivar said at about 10:40 a.m. that anyone trying to get from the Central Valley to Southern California should try heading west on Highway 46 to reach Highway 101 and expect congestion.
"(Highway) 101 is the best option," he said. "That's the only way to get from the north down to the south and vice versa."
The National Weather Service in Hanford said Thursday morning that snow is still falling in the Grapevine and Tehachapi areas and may not let up until late in the day Thursday.
Kevin Durfee, an NWS meteorologist in Hanford, said no official estimate was available as to how much snow fell overnight. Wind and snow drifts make such measurements unreliable, he said.
“That whole area (around Frazier Park) was clobbered last night,” he said, adding that travel there has become "treacherous" for travel. "Travel’s going to be crippled in there for a while yet.”
Anyone looking for an update on traffic update is urged to look at Caltrans' website: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
The storm also knocked out power to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Bakersfield.
A spokeswoman for the utility, Katie Allen, said about 10,000 customers were without power Thursday morning because of weather and equipment failures.
"Most customers were safely restored within an hour," she said.
This story will be updated.
(4) comments
I thought it was Lancaster that the "rag" is printed.
Just another good reason to fly out of BFL as long as it's not United who uses DEN as a hub. What a stupid idea.
Perhaps moving the printing presses to Tehachapi wasn’t such a good idea. It’s after 10 and still no paper.
There’s a difference between weather and climate. Learn something even little children know.
Fake news.
This can’t possibly be happening since Global Warming expert Dr. David Viner proclaimed 20 years ago that “Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.”
https://web.archive.org/web/20150912124604/http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/snowfalls-are-now-just-a-thing-of-the-past-724017.html
