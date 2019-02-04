20190205-bc-weather

Emilio Gonzales walks three miles of the Panorama Park Trail every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for exercise. Rain showers are forecasted for Bakersfield later in the day Monday and on Tuesday. 

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Snow is expected overnight Monday on the Grapevine and Highway 58 through Tehachapi as a storm system continues to pass through southern Kern County. Check back for more weather updates.

