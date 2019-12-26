With the arrival of a new year, a slew of new state laws will come into effect. As is the case every year, these laws will impact Bakersfield residents for the foreseeable future. Some of these new laws will be hugely consequential. Others may not make much of a splash. Below is a rundown of a few of the most interesting.
MINIMUM WAGE
The state minimum wage is set to increase to $13 for companies with more than 25 employees and to $12 for workers at companies with 25 employees or fewer.
The $1 raise is the fourth consecutive year employees making the minimum will see a pay bump. It continues the state on the path of enacting a $15 minimum for all workers by 2023.
While advocates say the increases are necessary to maintain a quality of life for all workers, some have objected to the increases.
Two businesses in Sacramento even told local media they were forced to close because of the increases in costs.
RENT CONTROL
Beginning Jan. 1, landlords will be restricted in the amount they can increase rent and the circumstances under which they can evict tenants.
In the new year, rent increases will be capped at 5 percent plus inflation.
Residents who have lived in their unit for at least a year will also receive additional protections. Landlords will be prevented from evicting tenants without specific reasons, such as failure to pay rent or violating terms of a lease. Previously, “no-fault” evictions had been possible under state law.
SCHOOL SUSPENSIONS
It could be a recipe for chaos or it may bring about a new age in school discipline. In 2020, both public and charter schools will be banned from suspending students in kindergarten through eighth grade for “willful defiance,” or refusing to obey a teacher.
The law comes at a time when black male students are suspended at more than three times the rate of all others, according to a study by San Diego State and UCLA.
Students in high school can still be suspended for willful defiance, but not expelled. Elementary and middle school students could still be suspended for bringing weapons or illegal drugs to school.
INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS
Companies that use independent contracts will be forced to bring them on as regular employees after this law takes effect on Jan. 1, with few exceptions.
Aimed at Uber and Lyft drivers, critics say this law could have unintended consequences. Workers may lose flexibility and employers may be required to provide benefits, paid time off and health insurance to workers who previously were paid only a salary, increasing costs.
PRIVATE PRISONS
As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to close private prisons and immigrant detention facilities, a new law will prevent contract renewals with private companies beginning in 2020.
AB 32, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October, will start the state’s process of phasing out its use of private prisons by 2028. It also prohibits the use of immigrant detention facilities within the state.
However, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed last-minute deals with private companies late this year, meaning detention facilities in the state and Kern County will be a reality for years to come.
