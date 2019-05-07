FRESNO — An advocacy group for Catholic Church sex abuse victims called on the newly installed bishop in Fresno to apologize to child sex abuse victims and stop condoning what they say are insensitive tactics being used against alleged victims who have claimed abuse as children by Monsignor Craig Harrison of Bakersfield.
Standing on a sidewalk in front of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno on Tuesday, three volunteers with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests stood in front of a survivors quilt showing the childhood photos of victims of priest sex abuse. Two of the women were also holding photos of themselves when they were younger.
Joey Piscitelli, a SNAP leader in Northern California, called on Bishop Joseph Brennan to denounce the attorney of Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison, saying the attorney's sharp rhetoric toward alleged victims of Harrison is deterring other victims from coming forward and is insulting to all child victims of sex abuse.
"Instead of protecting an accused serial molester, he should be protecting kids," Piscitelli said.
Piscitelli also wants the bishop to apologize for a prayer vigil held at St. Francis Church in Bakersfield last week in support of Harrison.
"Whether he's been here a week or 10 weeks, he must support alleged victims not just the priests," said Esther Hatfield Miller, a SNAP leader in Southern California who is originally from Bakersfield.
"He is new here but he is seasoned in handling these cases," said Hatfield Miller.
Brennan took over as bishop of the Fresno diocese recently after serving as a bishop in the Los Angeles Archdiocese, which has dealt with its own sexual abuse scandal in recent years.
Piscitelli and Hatfield Miller are both victims of church sex abuse in other parts of California and have both won court cases against their abusers.
Piscatelli specifically referenced remarks recently made to The Californian by Harrison's attorney, Kyle Humphrey, in which he used the terms "pigs at a trough" to describe accusers coming forward with allegations against Harrison.
"How can (the bishop) sit back when the priest's attorney says something like that?" he asked. "The bishop is just as guilty. He condones it."
A security guard outside the diocese entrance said diocese officials were not addressing the media and would take calls by appointment only. Repeated emails and phone calls to the diocese this morning were not returned.
Also at the news conference, the SNAP members released a list of 22 priests who worked within the Fresno diocese at some point and have had allegations of sexual abuse lodged against them. The names come from a website called bishopaccountability.org, an online archive established by lay people that tracks accusations of sexual misconduct by Catholic clergy.
The Diocese of Fresno comprises 87 parishes in eight counties, including Kern, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Inyo, Madera, Merced and Mariposa, and it has an estimated 1.2 million Catholics, according to Communications Director for the Fresno Diocese Teresa Dominguez. Several priests who have served at various churches around Kern County have been accused of sexual misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.