The Kern County coroner's office has determined that Daniel Joseph Lyons died of smoke inhalation in a house fire in California City.
A news release said a postmorten examination found that heart disease was also a contributing factor. Lyons was 43. The house fire was in the 8900 block of Manzanita Avenue.
