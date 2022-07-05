Smoke from fireworks causes huge, but short-lived spike in Bakersfield's air pollution

You can thank your lucky skyrockets if you had your windows closed late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
All through the long weekend, a low pressure weather system had been helping to keep Bakersfield's breathable air in the "good" range — and temperatures nice, too.
Then, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, as Independence Day celebrations kicked into high intensity, the PM-2.5 measurement at the air pollution monitor in central Bakersfield began climbing fast.
As so-called safe & sane fireworks — as well as illegal pyrotechnics — were blasting off and blowing up across the city, the PM-2.5 reading began shooting upward like a Roman candle.
By 10 p.m. on the Fourth, the tiny, dangerous particles that are so small they can stick in your lungs and even migrate into the bloodstream, climbed from 8 micrograms per cubic meter of air — measured in hourly concentrations — to an astonishing 327.
Once levels passed beyond 75, they were already in the "very unhealthy" range, the highest or most unhealthy category on the graph.
But the numbers still hadn't peaked.
By 11 p.m., the number hit its zenith, just under 400 micrograms of soot, ash and heavy metals per cubic meter of air.
Fortunately, by 3 a.m. Tuesday, the monitor showed levels had dropped back into the "good" range.
"Anecdotally, we think there were a lot more fireworks being set off this year," said Jaime Holt, chief communications officer for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
She theorized that the pandemic slowed fireworks use in 2020 and 2021, but as worries about COVID-19 eased, area residents went all out this time around.
Last year's numbers seem to bear that out, as particulate matter readings didn't spike nearly as high in 2021. But in 2020, pandemic or not, the numbers climbed even higher than this year, past 700 during the peak-use hours, lightyears beyond safe PM levels.
Ironically, legal fireworks produce lots more smoke than the illegal bottle rockets, cherry bombs and skyrockets.
"But the legal fireworks are less likely to catch your house on fire or blow your hand off," Holt said.
Officials at the air district argue that the pretty colors are not worth the potential damage being done to the health of local residents, especially children, the elderly and those already vulnerable to spikes in air pollution.
"If you have to do fireworks at home, do less than you did before," Holt said.
Samir Sheikh, the air district's executive director, asked valley residents in a news release last week to err on the side of protecting their neighbors and family members.
"There are many ways to be patriotic and celebrate our nation’s independence without lighting fireworks," he suggested.
Judging by the thousands of calls the Kern County Fire Department received — 6,400 reports through the Illegal Fireworks Reporter between June 28 and July 4 — and call-outs to 77 fires on the Fourth alone, not everyone in Kern was heeding the call.