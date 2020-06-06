Bakersfield Police said smoke bombs were thrown by someone in a group of counter-protesters into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters at the end of Friday night demonstrations that were largely peaceful.
Shortly before 10 p.m. at Calloway Drive and Hageman Road, protesters from both sides went into the roadway to confront each other, the smoke bombs were thrown and there was a physical altercation in the road, BPD said in a news release.
Both groups were told to disperse, and did so, police said. No injuries were reported and there were no arrests, but the ignition of the firework is under investigation, BPD said in the news release.
The protests had begun at about 6 p.m., and BPD said members of the counter-protest obstructed traffic at times.
Meanwhile, others demonstrated in front of the Bakersfield Police Department from about 6 to 10 p.m. While some marchers obstructed traffic for a short time, the event concluded peacefully, BPD said.
BPD said anyone with information can call police at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.