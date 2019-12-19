A brush fire near the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Highway 99 was seen sending up a cloud of smoke Thursday morning.
The fire was burning at about 8:45 a.m. in a fenced lot near the Denny's restaurant along Buck Owens Boulevard.
No information was immediately available from the Bakersfield Fire Department.
