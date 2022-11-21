 Skip to main content
Smith concedes to Flores in 3rd District supervisors race

Brian Smith conceded defeat Monday night in the race for the 3rd District Kern County Board of Supervisors seat, leaving opponent Jeff Flores the apparent winner with 52.51 percent of 39,916 ballots counted as of earlier in the day.

The retired assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol said he called and personally congratulated Flores, a local school board member and chief of staff for outgoing 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard.

