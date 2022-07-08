Smaller crop estimate brightens outlook for local almond growers

The latest official size estimate of California’s almond crop this year — that it’ll end up 11 percent smaller than last year’s — came as good news Friday to an industry burdened with oversupply.
Based on samples taken from 880 orchards around the state, Friday's so-called objective measurement forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service came in 7 percent lower than the agency's "subjective" estimate released in May.
The smaller crop partly results from a spring frost that damaged orchards, more in northern counties than in Kern, combined with impacts from the drought.
A more modest crop is seen as a preferable outcome this year because a record-high carryover inventory from last season has translated to lower prices being paid to growers of Kern's third-highest grossing agricultural product.
Less is also better lately because the industry continues to have trouble getting almonds to overseas buyers who generally do not pay for deliveries until their arrival. A smaller crop may mean less product to move through congested ports, possibly at higher prices per pound based on the more limited supply.
The objective report predicted the average nut set will be 12 percent lower than in last year, at 4,082 per tree. It said the average kernel weight for all varieties looks to be less than 1 percent greater than the 2021 average, at 1.47 grams.
In a news release Friday, President and CEO Richard Waycott of the Almond Board of California complimented growers of the nut for their efforts amid difficult circumstances. He noted industry reports show the industry set new shipment records in April and May.
“Despite the shipping and logistical logjams, recent shipment numbers have set monthly records, which demonstrates the demand for California almonds continues to increase in the U.S. and around the world,” Waycott stated.
“Almond growers are putting what resources they can afford this year into producing their crop, and their efforts show," he continued. "Although there was a drop from last year, the forecast reflects the efforts of growers to meet global demand and ensure a steady supply of high quality California almonds.”
The subjective forecast may put to rest disagreements within the industry over how much the drought and frost this year impacted product. More than one organization predicted this year's crop would measure as much as 2.9 billion pounds, which stirred concern of falling prices.
Almonds have been an important crop not only to independent growers around Kern but also large farming operations and institutional investors whose involvement has helped push California's almond-bearing acres by two-thirds percent in the past 10 years.