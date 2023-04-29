'Small things like that make a big difference': Local carpenters union installs new fixtures in bathroom for disabled girl, 11

Workers streamed in and out of an Arvin house Saturday morning while conferring over their tools and construction plans.
The busy morning was filled with hammering and drills as Manuel Munoz, a journeyman carpenter, examined a frame where a bathtub will be installed for Marisol Perez, 11. Another worker joined him to examine a drainage pipe and to eventually install plumbing.
Without help, the preteen cannot use the bathroom or even look at herself in the bathroom’s mirror without help. Perez was born with muscular dystrophy and sits in a wheelchair throughout the day, her mother said.
But on Saturday, members of Local 743 of the Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters union volunteered their time to rebuild a more accessible bathtub and toilet for Marisol.
“I am really grateful for the work that’s being done,” said Maria Perez, 35, Marisol’s mother. Her remarks were translated from Spanish into English by carpenter.
Perez noted her family reached out to public agencies and different local organizations for help, but kept running into roadblocks. These entities estimated costs almost the same as hiring a new contractor, she added.
So, Perez reached out to a local elected official in hopes someone could provide help to her family and daughter. She used to carry Marisol from her wheelchair into the bathroom to help her bathe and use the restroom, but that’s proving to be harder as her daughter gets older.
A bathtub and toilet will be lower to the ground, and a new vanity will allow Marisol to look at herself.
Carpenters Local 743 has partnered with elected officials and organizations to help people throughout the community who desperately need help. Ryan Nance, a special representative for Local 743, mentioned how they’ll sometimes build a ramp for a veterans with difficulty walking.
Nance added the workers will paint the newly furnished bathroom to provide a more complete finish. They’ll come back another day to widen a doorjamb that’s incredibly small, he added.
“So everybody gives back the way that they know how,” Nance said. “And, this is the way that we can. This is our career. This is how we make our livelihood and provide for our families. And we like giving back to the community this way.”
Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, called upon the union to help after hearing of Marisol’s story. She was present Saturday.
The construction work decreased the distance between the ground and the toilet. It also removed any steps into the bathtub and made it level with the floor.
Now Marisol, without any help, can look at herself while getting ready in the morning.
“The small things like that make a big difference,” Perez said.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.