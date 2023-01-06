 Skip to main content
Small protest held outside McCarthy's office

A small band of Bakersfield protesters gathered outside the office of Congressional Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday afternoon to protest his bid for House speaker.

“I don't believe that his interests are for the well-being of Kern families,” said Mary Helen Barro, a local advocate. “He does not have the best interests of democracy at heart.”

