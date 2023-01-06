Small protest held outside McCarthy's office

A small band of Bakersfield protesters gathered outside the office of Congressional Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday afternoon to protest his bid for House speaker.
“I don't believe that his interests are for the well-being of Kern families,” said Mary Helen Barro, a local advocate. “He does not have the best interests of democracy at heart.”
The group purposefully assembled on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, in which rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest of the 2020 election, leaving one police officer dead and more than 140 injured.
“To me, I still can't get over the outrage that the president of the U.S. encouraged a bunch of thugs to storm our nation's Capitol and kill law enforcement officers,” Barro said. “We need to back them and get resources because we need law enforcement, especially Capitol police.”
The group blamed McCarthy’s leadership at the time, stating that he is unfit for a role like House speaker.
“I don't even feel comfortable with him being our representative,” Barro said.
One woman present, Julie Solis, said that up until earlier that afternoon, she had been banned from the premises of McCarthy's Bakersfield office, after being arrested in 2021, five days after the riots occurred, for entering the building without permission.
“I asked to sign in and to get a comment card, but the man ignored me and was pushing the panic button,” Solis said.
“But about an hour ago, the judge said I could come back to McCarthy’s office and here I am, because it’s time for Kern County to rise up… the white supremacy system of leaders is not going to happen anymore.”
Citing the break in a week of bad weather, the group put up signs along the floor to ceiling windowed walls that frame McCarthy’s Westchester office. The protesters demanded that McCarthy make himself more accessible to his constituents, and “not just to those who donate to his campaign.”
“Before Trump, McCarthy’s office used to always be open,” Barro said. “He should be more available to us.”
The two groups behind the assembly were the League of Women Voters and the Dolores Huerta Foundation. Their turnout was small, likely due to their uncertainty over whether Huerta, who is currently out of the country, would be able to attend.
That said, the groups plan on hosting more events in the near future.
"We’re now in 2023 and my people are rising up and it’s the end of days for people like McCarthy who can't even get elected as speaker,” Solis said. “So until then we’re going to keep coming to his office and pressuring him because he’s paid by our tax dollars. He works for us.”