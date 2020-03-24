The Cal State Bakersfield Small Business Development Center has announced two upcoming webinars that aim to help small businesses in the wake of COVID-19.
Managing Your Small Business During the Pandemic Crisis will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The session will provide the most recent updates on critical funding options such as disaster loans, federal and state stimulus packages, employee programs and business suggestions and opportunities.
To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8115849929986/WN_9GZpWZl0Q---7ZMx48Pdcw
Telecommuting Tips & Tools will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday and cover working remotely during the pandemic, including productivity tools, ways to avoid traps and pitfalls, and tips and tricks.
For more information, email kbearden@csub.edu.
