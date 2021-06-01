Small business webinar to cover working with China Lake

The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield will continue its free weekly webinars Wednesday with information on doing business with the Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division in China Lake.
The online program from noon to 1 p.m. is also slated to cover updates on Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness under the theme of Managing Your Small Business Beyond the Pandemic.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will be joined by Derrick Hu, deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs, Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division China Lake - Point Magu.
Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief64 to attend.