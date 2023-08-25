While homeless officials across Kern County are celebrating the $7 million recently awarded by the state, they can’t help but pick their nails and shake at the knee.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the award Wednesday as part of the Encampment Resolution Fund, which includes $38 million this year for cities and counties statewide to go toward transitioning homeless individuals from encampments into housing and “resolve encampments along state rights-of-way.”
“Throughout the country, decisions handed down by judges from Phoenix to San Francisco are paralyzing local government’s ability to address homelessness,” Newsom said in a news release. “These decisions prohibit cities from enforcing reasonable limits on sleeping and camping on public sidewalks, and allow unsafe encampments with makeshift, dangerous housing structures to grow unchecked — running counter to common-sense approaches to address the challenges on our city streets.”
Alongside the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative, grant money was awarded to Los Angeles, Riverside, San Francisco, Oakland, Oroville, San Diego, Montebello and Redding.
But according to Rick Ramos, the interim director for the local collaborative, the award recipient, the announcement comes more than a month late.
“The expectation was that we would have heard about an award maybe a month or two ago,” Ramos said. “And because we only heard about it just a few days ago it had an effect on our timeline and caused it to be pushed back a little bit.”
To receive an award, BKHRC had to submit an application to the California Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council with a proposal that explains how he money will be spent.
At the time the collaborative submitted its proposal in the spring, it asked for money to construct permanent housing for 70 individuals and offer services for 81 people, with the goal of transitioning 62 encampment sites.
Of the roughly $7 million allotted, an estimated $1.76 was proposed to go toward outreach staff and other program providers, like Clinica Sierra Vista’s street medicine team, with the goal of a 1:27 staff to client ratio.
“There’s a lot of different roles that would go into this overall work,” Ramos said.
They also want to construct a storage space, where the homeless can place personal belongings, so they can make day trips to a government office or clinic without fear of items being stolen or bulldozed.
“We’re finding that’s something that’s really important to those individuals,” Ramos said. “They don’t want to be cleared out of those encampments and lose everything.”
While some money would go toward administrative costs and equipment, most of it — an estimated $4.97 million — was proposed for the construction of permanent housing for 70 people.
The location of the sites, Ramos said, were not mentioned specifically in the application as some would be for victims of domestic violence.
Now with the delays, Ramos said, the collaborative may have to tweak its plans.
“There’s a timeline and process for holding interviews and that’s been affected and pushed back,” Ramos said.
But overall, officials are still pleased the money was awarded. At the 5:15 p.m. City Council meeting Wednesday, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh acknowledged the award.
“We know that much work remains to be done and we will continue as a city to pursue creative and lasting solutions to this statewide crisis,” Goh said.
The Newsom administration has committed more than $30 billion to address housing and homelessness since taking office, according to the state news release. An estimated $3.5 billion is included for homelessness program funding in the 2023 state budget.
“In California, we are cutting red tape and making unprecedented investments to address homelessness, but with each hard-fought step forward, the courts are creating costly delays that slow progress,” Newsom said. “I urge the courts to empower local communities to address street encampments quickly and comprehensively.”