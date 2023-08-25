_40T0383.jpg

A homeless man walks along the bike path adjacent to the Kern River. The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative was awarded $7 million from the state to fund several program and staff hires to transition more of the homeless into housing. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

While homeless officials across Kern County are celebrating the $7 million recently awarded by the state, they can’t help but pick their nails and shake at the knee.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the award Wednesday as part of the Encampment Resolution Fund, which includes $38 million this year for cities and counties statewide to go toward transitioning homeless individuals from encampments into housing and “resolve encampments along state rights-of-way.”