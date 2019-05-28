A slew of high school commencements will be transforming students into graduates beginning Wednesday.
It all kicks off with East Bakersfield High School's ceremony at 2 p.m. at Rabobank Convention Center followed by West High School at 6 p.m.
Graduations that begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday include Mira Monte High School at the school's football field, South High School at the school's stadium and Stockdale High School at Rabobank Arena.
Ridgeview and Shafter high schools will have their graduations at 7:30 p.m. at their respective football stadiums.
Eleven schools will be holding their graduations on Thursday. These include: Kern Valley (5 p.m. at the football stadium), North (6 p.m. at Rabobank Arena), Independence (6:30 p.m. at the football stadium), Golden Valley (6:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium), Bakersfield High (7 p.m. at Griffith Field), Frontier (7 p.m. at the football stadium), Highland (7 p.m. at Rabobank Convention Center), Wasco (7 p.m. on campus), McFarland (7 p.m. on campus), Centennial (7:30 p.m. at Golden Hawk Stadium) and Liberty (7:30 p.m. at the football stadium).
Arvin and Foothill high schools will end the week with their graduations at 7 p.m. on Friday at Barle Stadium and Rabobank Convention Center, respectively.
