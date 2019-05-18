TAFT — While local Vietnam veteran Jack Vetter had been on airplanes before as a guardian for Kern County Honor Flight, it wasn’t until recently that he began jumping out of them.
Around a month ago, Vetter said he went skydiving for the first time at Skydive Taft, in tandem with another Vietnam vet. While he said the experience was overwhelming at first due to the noise and high speeds during the free fall, everything became quiet after his partner pulled the cord for their parachute.
“It was kind of a contemplation moment,“ he said. “Look how far we’ve come as veterans — 50 years ago in a combat zone to this. It’s a surreal, emotional thing.”
Vetter returned to Skydive Taft on Saturday as the nonprofit organization Comrades and Canopies held a free kick-off event to the summer skydiving season. The nonprofit has been assisting veterans in going on skydives since it was created in 2017.
As part of the event, the organization set a goal to reach 22 tandem veteran skydivers in one day. One of them was Vetter, skydiving for the second time.
“It’s absolutely wonderful. It’s an adventure,” he said. “When you get to be my age, not a lot scares you anymore.”
Vetter served in the U.S. Army in 1967 and 1968 during the Vietnam War. After getting to go on a Kern County Honor Flight to Washington D.C. a few years ago, he has gotten involved with the organization and has served as a guardian for veterans on two additional flights.
For David Watts, a former infantryman for the U.S. Army during the first Gulf War in the early 1990s, Saturday’s event was his first time going skydiving. He came along with a few fellow veterans that he knows.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” he said. “When Comrades and Canopies invited us to come, I knew I had to try it out.”
The experience didn’t disappoint, Watts said.
“It was amazing,” he said. “You jump out and the wind is blowing by you so fast. You can holler and scream and no one can hear you.”
Watts said he’s really appreciative that there’s an organization like Comrades and Canopies around for veterans like himself.
“Comrades and Canopies brings us all together, the young and the old veterans. It strengthens our community through togetherness,” he said. “They’re really serving the veteran community.”
That’s something Watts would like to do himself. Watts said he is a student at Cal State Bakersfield and expects to get his bachelor’s degree in psychology this December. Afterward, he said he hopes to get a job where he can serve as a veterans advocate.
