The busiest undeveloped intersection in Bakersfield has a new suitor.
Irvine-based Pursue Health LLC aspires to coordinate the development of a skilled nursing facility at the corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway, across from the Town & Country Village Shopping Center.
Pursue Health, which has not yet purchased the land in question, is hosting a neighborhood meeting at Stockdale Country Club at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, where residents are invited to "learn about the newest planned project" at that well-traveled corner of Bakersfield.
Mary Robinson, the company's vice president of Process Improvement & Development, confirmed Pursue Health's plans but could not elaborate. She said Pursue Health would be prepared to describe the project and its applicants at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Pursue Health's project is the second proposal for that that location in the past nine months. A Monterey-based developer whose student housing proposal sparked a neighborhood outcry abandoned his effort in April. The city's Board of Zoning Adjustment unanimously rejected the dorm proposal April 9 and Coleraine Capital Group Inc. declined to appeal the decision to the City Council.
Neighbors had complained Coleraine's plan for twin, five-story dorm buildings would be too disruptive to the surrounding area.
Pursue Health's proposal would bring a skilled nursing facility of unknown size and dimension to that same property.
A skilled nursing facility is an in-patient rehabilitation center staffed with trained medical professionals. Such facilities provide the medically necessary services of nurses, physical and occupational therapists, speech pathologists, and audiologists.
Pursue Health provides consulting and support services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health agencies, and hospice care agencies. It would apparently not actually operate the proposed facility.
The intersection of Coffee/Gosford Road and Stockdale Highway is historically one of the busiest in metro Bakersfield, and the northeast quadrant of that intersection, originally zoned for multi-family housing, remained undeveloped long after it was overtaken by the city's westward urbanization.
It now has a hotel, an urgent care center, a gas station/market and small restaurants, but several acres remain vacant. It's not clear how much of that land would be occupied by the proposed skilled nursing facility.
