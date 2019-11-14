Human remains found by a person hiking near Mojave in June have been identified as those of a missing luxury car dealer from Santa Ana.
The Kern County coroner's office identified the remains as belonging to Rouchen Liao, 29.
According to The Orange County Register, a federal grand jury indicted two men earlier this year for abducting a man named Rouchen "Tony" Liao and attempting to collect a $2 million ransom from Liao's family in China. The two men indicted were Chinese nationals, according to the report.
Liao's remains were found near Cache Creek Road and Highway 58, the coroner's office said.
The manner of death is unkown.
