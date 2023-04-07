SJVC alum believes open house can benefit those unsure about college future

Emma Mendoza is a believer when it comes to the opportunities that San Joaquin Valley College can provide.
After graduating from East Bakersfield High School, Mendoza began her career path at SJVC Bakersfield. The private junior college, which has 16 campuses, is like a second home to her.
Her sister is currently in the SJVC medical office administration program and her cousin is in the dental assistance program.
Now, 12 years after graduating from SJVC with an associates degree in business administration, Mendoza is the interim enrollment services director at SJVC Bakersfield.
She has been heavily involved in promoting and organizing an open house at the campus set for Wednesday night.
“I believe in what we have to offer for our community,” Mendoza said. “I’m a testimony to that.”
The open house is for those interested in seeking a career in five fields: pharmacy technology, veterinary assistance, medical office administration, dental assistance and medical assistance.
“It’s really going to be beneficial for the students who are maybe undecided and not sure what career field to pursue,” Mendoza said. “They’re going to have the ability to watch different demonstrations and talk to different people from various programs. We help guide them. It’s like a career action plan that we want to have them to understand or find support in that with a lot of resources.”
SJVC has offerings for certificates of completion or associate of science degrees in various fields of work. Tuition ranges depending on a certificate or degree, Mendoza said.
As an example, a certificate of completion in pharmacy technology has a tuition rate just under $21,000.
Many of the programs involve fast training, Mendoza said, with some programs expected to be completed in eight to 10 months.
“It’s a balance of a hands-on training and a standard learning environment,” she said. “They’ll be able to practice their skills. The last five weeks of the course, we’ll place them out in an externship. They’ll put their skills to use.”
Mendoza said she’s excited for the open house because current students will demonstrate the hands-on training they’re receiving. All the students were out this week for spring break.
Mendoza said this past week has been a good opportunity to provide tours for high school students interested in SJVC.
Much of the same will take place at the open house event on Wednesday.
Instructors will also be at the event, as well as admissions, career services and financial services staff, Mendoza said.