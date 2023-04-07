 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SJVC alum believes open house can benefit those unsure about college future

Emma Mendoza is a believer when it comes to the opportunities that San Joaquin Valley College can provide.

After graduating from East Bakersfield High School, Mendoza began her career path at SJVC Bakersfield. The private junior college, which has 16 campuses, is like a second home to her.

Coronavirus Cases