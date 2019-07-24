The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an additional suspect wanted in connection to the stabbing death of former West High football player Aaran Porter.
Anthony English, 29, is suspected to be involved.
Police believed all suspects wanted in the death were arrested, but additional investigations revealed English was also allegedly involved.
Donnie Nolen, 21, was arrested in February in Adelanto by BPD and San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, according to police. He will be transported to Kern County.
Nolen, Marcus Harris, 34, Jeremiah Langston, 24, Armani Bonner, 21, and Isaiah Starns, 19, face charges including murder in the death of the 18-year-old Porter.
Police said Porter was stabbed early Feb. 2 in the 7400 block of District Boulevard. He died Feb. 11.
Anyone with any information about English's location is urged to contact Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or BPD at 327-7111.
