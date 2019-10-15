The Kern County Sheriff's Office's rural crime unit recovered six quads on Monday that were reported stolen the same day from an agricultural business.
A news release stated that deputies obtained information that the vehicles were at a residence in Shafter. A search warrant was executed and the quads were found.
On Wednesday, Edwin Garcia, 20, of Shafter, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft auto and conspiracy.
