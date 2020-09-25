Six deaths and 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern County on Friday.
That brings total deaths to 367 and total cases to 31,865.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Six deaths and 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern County on Friday.
That brings total deaths to 367 and total cases to 31,865.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 31,947
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 369
Recovered Residents:15,964
Number of Negative Tests: 159,244
Number of Pending Tests*: 519
Updated: 9/26/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(7) comments
So were they 2 yrs. old, 80 yrs. old???? Did they have underlying conditions??? How about some relevant information??????
“It’s only the old and sick that are dying of Covid!😩....we shouldn’t count them because ...uh...mmm...the high death count is making Trump look bad!😩”
Whether they are 2 yrs. old, 55, 12, 90, 88 and in good health....relevant WHY?
What about a 101 year old WW2 Vet?
Over 3,300 Veterans have died of Covid, many WW2 Vets, do we have YOUR permission to count or “really care” about those tragedies?
PS-These updates have never been highly detailed...so yeah....you gonna be ok?
You misunderstood my posting. What I am saying is the figures mean nothing if it doesn't report the ages of the people who died and their prior health conditions. If it's mainly people over 80, most of the people under that age don't have to worry so much about this virus, and the people younger than 30 have it rather safe. It has nothing to do with Trump. We are being fed these figures to keep us scared. Other countries in Europe are protesting this because they have realized that this is being used to have a great reset of our governments towards a "green" agenda. Since they could not do it via voting, they are trying to force it upon us.
I totally understand your sentiment. It’s not unique, you share it with about 35-40% of Americans.
I’m not in the at risk age group yet I manage to take precautions, wear my mask, social distance when possible. And it’s not because “I’m scared”, at least so much for myself, but maybe for others? Maybe? If I happen to be one of the fortunate who get it but is asymptomatic, I could spread it to the old or others compromised with immune or other underlying conditions.
You ASSUME an underlying “evil secret agenda” at play here. “The Green Agenda!...or they are just trying to make Trump look bad!”.....and that’s just SILLY and based strictly on your feeelings, not facts.
Others losing patience over this all over the globe. It’s not a majority in any nation. And it’s not a reason to just say “F*** it! This is just too hard!”
According to the CDC, around 94% of those who died were sick or enduring other diseases. Looking at the population of our country, COVID-only deaths make up a very small number. Yes, all deaths count and all of these people mattered. But where is the concern and outrage when the common flu takes them? What about the outrage over diabetes? Does anyone care about cancer anymore? Death count? Start counting seasonal flu amongst the elderly and tell me what you find. This outrage simply because Trump is President is too obvious and the faux concern expressed by many, especially disconnected liberals more concerned about the politics of COVID rather than the truth are disgusting. And posters here who echo the rotten politics of their progressive saviors are just as disgusting.
You are exactly correct. Thank you.
The disgust with Trump is real and it’s strong and it’s warranted. Trump froze. Trump blew it. Trump CHOKED. Just ask a majority of Americans.
“But the FLU!😩”....come on dude, we have a vaccine and it’s not nearly as deadly.
“But what about diabetes! And Cancer!😩” ......laughable. Neither contagious and BOTH have billions of dollars of research thrown at them and public awareness campaigns for both up the wazoo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.