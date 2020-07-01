Another six deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Kern County, bringing total deaths to 76 and for the second day in a row, more than 100 new cases was announced.
The additional 113 new cases brings the total case count to 4,778.
Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 continued to grow, according to state data, reaching a new high Wednesday of 163, continuing an increase that started June 18 when there were 89 patients hospitalized in Kern for the virus. Sixty patients are currently in the ICU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.