A State Bar court is recommending a Bakersfield attorney be suspended from practicing law for six months after finding he committed 12 counts of misconduct involving three clients and a probation matter, according to court documents.
The court found Gregory Mitts failed to perform legal services with competence, ignored client inquiries, failed to obey a court order and didn't return unearned fees, according to documents filed earlier this month.
Mitts could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
The allegations include that Mitts, 67, failed to timely file a writ of habeas corpus — used to bring someone in custody before a court to determine if their detention is unlawful — on behalf of a client who paid him $40,000 in advanced fees.
Mitts then failed to respond to a court order asking why the untimely filed petition shouldn't be dismissed, according to the documents.
Also, he "did not promptly respond" to 11 written inquiries made by the client on the status of his case, documents said. And he failed to provide an accounting of the $40,000 in attorney's fees.
In another case, Mitts agreed to provide legal services to a couple whose lawsuit was later dismissed when he failed to file an opposition to a motion filed by the other party, according to the documents.
Mitts never informed the couple of what happened, the State Bar documents said.
According to the documents, disciplinary charges were filed against Mitts on Dec. 20, 2017, and he admitted culpability to 11 of the counts against him.
A one-day trial was held in September and the matter submitted for a decision that same day.
In addition to the suspension, other recommended disciplinary actions include the following:
• That Mitts be placed on probation for two years and comply with all terms, such as submitting quarterly reports and completing the State Bar Ethics School and State Bar Client Trust Accounting School.
• That he take and pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination administered by the National Conference of Bar Examiners.
• That he make restitution to one of his clients in the amount of $1,000 plus 10 percent interest per year from Sept. 12, 2015.
Mitts has one prior record of discipline.
On Aug. 3, 2012, he was privately reproved for misconduct in a single matter in which he "was culpable of failing to perform legal services with competence and failing to promptly return $7,500 in unearned legal fees," according to the documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.