At least six bomb threats were emailed to groups in Bakersfield Thursday as part of a nationwide hoax.
"We weren’t immune from it in Bakersfield," said Bakersfield Police Sgt. Brian Holcombe.
Holcombe said the threats were unsubstantiated but declined to release the names of the local organizations or locations that were the targeted.
Hundreds of companies, hospitals, libraries, schools and government offices around the U.S. received emails Thursday claiming an explosive device had been hidden on the premises and demanding money in exchange for preventing the explosion.
