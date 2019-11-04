Kern County Sheriff's deputies seized drugs with a street value in excess of $1million when it executed search warrants at three separate residences Monday.
The searches were done at residences in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, the 8300 block of Tucana Avenue and the 2700 block of St. Mary’s Street in Bakersfield.
Investigators found:
- 109 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $989,720
- 12 ounces of heroin with an estimated street value of $20,520
- 2.8 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $280
- $13,513.00 in cash
- two handguns, one of which was stolen
Christian Salazar, 24, Nyah Diaz, 19, Daniel Diaz, 21, Leo Espinoza, 19, Hisa Castillo, 57, and Stephanie Castillo were arrested on suspicion of various felony charges, including weapons violations, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of illegal drugs for the purposes of sales, maintaining a residence for the purposes of sales, and outstanding misdemeanor warrants. All were booked into the Kern County Jail.
