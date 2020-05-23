A woman who ministered to the Bakersfield community is now celebrating 60 years with Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Thomas Jeanne Doriot entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1960, and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1967. She has ministered in Indiana, Illinois, Nevada and currently ministers in residential services in Los Angeles.
During her time in Bakersfield, Sister Doriot ministered at Bakersfield Catholic Charities as the director of health services in 1992, and at the San Clemente Mission as the director of religious education from 1992 to 1997.
The Sisters of Providence, a congregation of nearly 250 women religious, serves more than 280 providence associates. The congregation's motherhouse, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, is located in Terre Haute, Ind., and sends sisters to serve in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at spsmw.org.
