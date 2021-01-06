You know you're valued and loved as an employee when Mercy Hospital president and CEO Bruce Peters says on the occasion of your retirement:
"I almost don't know what we're going to do without her."
Peters was referring to Sister Judy Morasci, who served 26 years as vice president of mission integration for Mercy before announcing her retirement this month.
"Her impact is felt by all those she has touched," Peters said, "and to say she is beloved by all is a gross understatement. She had an extraordinary influence on Mercy Hospital and our community."
Peters spoke with a reporter just hours before a unique goodbye event was held for Morasci Wednesday evening at Mercy Southwest. To maintain physical distance, Morasci sat in a chair outside the hospital as friends, colleagues and well-wishers drove by to share their admiration and gratitude with the retiring local icon.
It just so happened that Morasci also tuned 80 on Wednesday.
"It's been a great gift to have known and worked with so many wonderful people at Mercy," she said. "It's been a privilege."
Morasci was born in San Francisco, and attended St. Peters Academy where the Sisters of Mercy taught. She was struck by the compassion and tenderness of the sisters, especially toward the poor, women and children, Toni Harper, Mercy's vice president of philanthropy, wrote in a hospital newsletter about Morasci.
One of the nuns saw in young Judy a spirit that mirrored that of those serving in the Sisters of Mercy, a religious order founded in Ireland in 1831. On August 14, 1959, two months after graduating from high school, Morasci moved to Burlingame and the motherhouse of the Sisters of Mercy where she entered the Novitiate.
After she took her vow in 1962, she moved to Bakersfield, where she taught at St. Lawrence, a Catholic school that later became Carden School.
"I have a long history with Bakersfield," Morasci said Wednesday.
After returning to San Francisco, where she taught for 11 more years, Morasci returned to Bakersfield to become principal at Our Lady of Guadalupe School from 1978 to 1983.
"I still keep in touch with students and teachers who were there," she said.
She was later called back to Burlingame to serve as the supervisor of education. After a sabbatical at Harvard School of Divinity, where she continued her studies, Morasci came to Mercy in Bakersfield.
"It brings tears to my eyes to see her go," said Harper, who praised her friend's compassion and empathy, especially toward those who are most vulnerable.
"She has an authentic compassion for every soul she meets."
And somehow, her compassion and empathy have translated and been integrated into her professional work.
"She's had influence systemwide, and nationally," Harper said. "She has helped develop policy in which all patients are represented.
"It's a huge loss," she said of Morasci's departure.
But Morasci is not going too far.
"I will volunteer with the Friends of Mercy Foundation," she said.
"It's time for someone younger and more energetic to carry on," she said. "And it's time for me to turn another chapter in my life."