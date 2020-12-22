Hall Ambulance's Siren the Rescue Dog delivered more than 75 wrapped Christmas presents to Head Start students attending the Harvey L. Hall Child Development Center on Tuesday.
In past years, according to a Hall Ambulance news release, there would be Santa visits to each classroom and an evening event for students and their families with refreshments and pictures with Santa. But things had to change this year due to the pandemic.
"Siren the Rescue Dog messaged the North Pole and arranged for Santa to send toys for special delivery," the news release said. "With just a few days left until Christmas, Santa called on Siren the Rescue Dog and Hall Ambulance to get the gifts to the children in time for Christmas."