Single mother has dream fulfilled after years of selflessness and sacrifice

Some define a good parent as a mother or father who wants to see their children do better than them, not only financially, but in areas of education, relationships, and maybe even in happiness and fulfillment.
Ask Jeanette Rivas' four grown children and they will tell you this single mother has always been that parent.
"When I think about my mom, a word that comes to mind is 'selfless,'" said Rivas' son, Joe Rivas, 37. "My sisters and I were always her priority and she sacrificed and worked hard to provide us with a good upbringing."
Pregnant at 18, Rivas married and gave birth to three daughters and a son. But the hurried union didn't last, and the struggling mom found herself trying to balance the demands of being a single parent with the need to put food on the table and a roof over their heads.
"I was a single mother, taking from Peter to give to Paul," she remembered.
The children grew up in east Bakersfield, on Monterey Street near Beale Avenue. She worried about bad influences her children were exposed to, and watched as some neighborhood kids took the wrong path.
"My kids could have went a whole different way," she said, looking back.
"For my children to be where we are," she said. "We were considered a dysfunctional family and somehow we made it functional for us."
Even when Mom was working a graveyard shift, her grown children recall, it wasn't unusual for her to drive home at 2 or 3 in the morning to make certain everyone was asleep in bed, safe and sound.
"When the children went to school, I was part of PTA," she said. Rivas participated in school carnivals and other fundraisers and school events.
"I was surviving on 4 or 5 hours of sleep," she remembered.
She knew they were poor, but Rivas didn't want her kids to know it. Sometimes she worked two jobs, but when she worked a night shift, her brother would sleep over to watch the children.
Later, when her eldest daughter was old enough, she felt better about leaving the siblings home while she was at work.
"I wanted them to have better than what we had," she said. "I wanted them to know a better life."
As it turned out, all four excelled in school and went on to colleges and universities. Jennifer Gonzales, the firstborn, serves as vice principal at Longfellow School, while the next in line, Sophia Tracy, works in law enforcement as a deputy probation officer.
Joe, the third eldest, attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he studied engineering. He works as a project manager for an engineering firm. And the youngest sibling, Stephanie Hernandez, is a store director for Target.
"My mom had high expectations for us," Gonzales recalled. "She wanted no B's on our report cards. Only A's.
"She wasn't educated, but she knew we would be."
When Rivas started working at Small Change, a store that sold gently used clothing and other items for children, she realized she loved the work and was good at it. But after 14 years, the store closed about three years ago.
She's been happy being a grandmother to her nine grandchildren, but the desire to open her own children's thrift store had long been simmering within her. Still, the cost was prohibitive, and the dream remained a fantasy.
Then, in July, Jennifer and Stephanie hatched a plan. They ran the idea by Sophia, and finally, Joe.
"Growing up, our mom gave us everything," said Sophia Tracy. "We were poor, but we never knew it."
The siblings began scouting locations, she said. They were looking for someplace nice with good customer traffic.
Then in July, at a birthday party, they told their mother they had a surprise. The 58-year-old grandmother thought it was news of another grandchild.
When they told her about their plan to help her start her own secondhand store for children, she was stunned.
"I didn't know what to say or think," Rivas recalled.
For daughter Stephanie, the decision to join with her siblings to secure a storefront was an easy one.
Growing up in a single-parent home with three other siblings, she said, they never felt the financial strain or the absence of a parent because of the sacrifices their mother made.
"A few months ago, my siblings and I got together to talk about this new adventure," she said. "Something we all agreed on immediately was ensuring we put her in the driver's seat and ensure we all rally around her.
"Over these many years, she has been our biggest cheerleader," Hernandez said. "It's now time for us to cheer her on from the sidelines."
The new store, at 2651 Oswell St. in the same shopping center as Red Pepper Mexican Restaurant and Chase Bank in northeast Bakersfield, is set to open Monday, Labor Day.
On Friday, the proud new proprietor of Kid's Closet showed a reporter around the shop, neatly organized by size and category, including toys, shoes, some furniture and even new seasonal merchandise such as Halloween decorations.
As Rivas walked through the shop, it was clear it was a dream made real by four grateful siblings who realized they had a chance to give back to their mother some part of what she had sacrificed for them.
In a prominent spot on the wall of Rivas' new store, a sign welcomes customers into the shop and into the life of this family:
"Every family has a story," it says. "Welcome to ours."