Sikh women’s group invites applications for $100k in scholarship money

The Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association is seeking applications from Kern County high school seniors for $100,000 in scholarships that will be distributed this month.

 Photo courtesy Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association

High school seniors across Kern County are invited to apply for a share of $100,000 in scholarship money being offered by the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association.

Money for the scholarships came from the group’s sixth annual 5k walk at The Park at River Walk, which drew 250 people on April 29 and raised $100,000. Over the years, the association has raised some $250,000 for scholarships benefiting 70 high school seniors.

