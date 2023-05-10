Sikh women’s group invites applications for $100k in scholarship money

High school seniors across Kern County are invited to apply for a share of $100,000 in scholarship money being offered by the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association.
Money for the scholarships came from the group’s sixth annual 5k walk at The Park at River Walk, which drew 250 people on April 29 and raised $100,000. Over the years, the association has raised some $250,000 for scholarships benefiting 70 high school seniors.
Association co-founder Raji Brar said in a news release the scholarships reflect the Sikh faith’s teaching that all people are one and all are equal.
“It’s important for all of us to learn about one another and see that we are all more the same than we are different,” she said. “The impact of seeing Sikh women on a high school amphitheater stage handing out scholarships to students from all races and ethnicities is a teaching moment in itself.”
The number of scholarships awarded, and the amounts each will offer, will be determined after applications are received.