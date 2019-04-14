A woman charged with killing her teenage daughter’s baby will be back in court next week.
Beant Dhillon, 43, will have two hearings, one on Wednesday and the other on Thursday, where a judge is expected to consider evidence in the case and decide whether to move the case to trial. Dhillon has pleaded not guilty to murder, assault of a child under 8 years old causing death and wilfull cruelty to a child.
Dhillon was arrested on Feb. 26 after Bakersfield police found the body of a newborn buried in the backyard of a residence in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue in southwest Bakersfield.
Over the course of the investigation, BPD said a 15-year-old girl had given birth to a baby boy in November at her family home. Dhillon, the juvenile’s mother, drowned the baby within hours of birth. The baby was then wrapped in a garbage bag and buried in a flower bed.
Dhillon told police she did it to prevent family shame, according to court documents.
Officers also arrested Dhillon's husband, 48-year-old Jagsir Singh, in the case for allegedly being an accessory and willful cruelty to a child. He later died on March 7 in an apparent suicide, according to police.
Also returning to court next week is former Green Room owner Frank Sanchez and ex girlfriend Tauney Van Sickle, who are accused of having sex acts with a minor.
Sanchez and Van Sickle both have readiness hearings on Friday, when trial dates could be set. Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and using a minor for obscene matter.
Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to additional charges of sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a child.
Sanchez, former owner of downtown cocktail lounge The Green Room, was arrested in December 2017, along with Van Sickle, after a young woman came forward to law enforcement accusing them of having sex acts with her five times over a six-month period when she was 11 years old.
Court documents say Sanchez and Van Sickle admitted to the sex acts. However, they later pleaded not guilty to the charges.
