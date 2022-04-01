Sikh temple hosting 18th annual Nagar Kirtan to celebrate religion's birthday

The local Sikh temple Gurdwara Guru Angad Darbar is hosting a festival Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the religion’s birthday, according to organizers.
The celebration starts Saturday at the temple on Stine Road, where there will be prayers starting at 5 p.m. and food available outside.
However, a parade Sunday will be the celebration’s main event.
“The purpose of the Nagar Kirtan is to let the community know about Sikh religion around us,” said Gurinder Singh Basra, who’s on the temple’s board, as well as being a member of the Sikh Riders of America, which will be part of the procession.
The date of the religion’s founding is actually April 14, 1699, but this weekend’s celebration is expected to be the largest local event to celebrate the occasion. Basra said he expects more than 20,000 to 25,000 to attend, adding the Sikh population is around double that locally.
On Sunday, the festivities will begin around 10:30 a.m., with dozens of vendors outside the temple who will have jewelry, clothing and other items for sale, and there will be free food available, too. There will also be guest speakers who will address the crowd at around 11:50 a.m.
Sunday’s procession, which is expected to start at 1 p.m., will start by heading north on Stine Road from the temple, and then take a right on Hosking Avenue, a right on Akers Road and then another right on Stine Road, as the parade will head back to the temple.
There will be event parking at nearby Ridgeview High School and Stonecreek Junior High, according to Basra.
There’s no charge for the event and the whole community is welcome, Basra said.