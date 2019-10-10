Sikh Riders of America will host their 7th annual Ride in Bakersfield on Saturday, according to a press release from the organization.
The ride will start at 11 a.m. at Harley Davidson on 7th Standard Road and end at Hart Park at the section seven picnic area, according to the release.
Sikh Riders of America was established in 2012 after a gunman opened fire in the Oak Creek Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship in Wisconsin. The organization was started to spread education and awareness about the Sikh religion, according to the release.
All proceeds from the ride will benefit the Kern River Blue Star Moms, MADD Bakersfield Chapter, and American Legion Chapter 26, according to the release.
Breakfast will be provided at the start of the ride while lunch, music, and entertainment for kids will be provided at the end of the ride, according to the release.
