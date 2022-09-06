Sikh Riders of America hosting 10th annual fundraising ride

The Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual charity ride on Oct. 8.
The ride is set to start at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson and end at Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming, with registration and breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch served after the ride at 12:30 p.m.
The nonprofit event is donating all of its proceeds to the AFS Foundation, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, Kern River Blue Star Mothers, the Kern Law Enforcement Association, the 999 Foundation and the American Legion.
The cost of the ride is $30, which includes a breakfast, lunch and a ride pin. The Harley Davidson is located at 35089 Merle Haggard Drive in Bakersfield.