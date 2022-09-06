 Skip to main content
Sikh Riders of America hosting 10th annual fundraising ride

Plenty of riders came for a breakfast donated by Sikh Riders of a America and a motorcycle ride for the Kern County 999 Foundation on Oct. 2.

The Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual charity ride on Oct. 8. 

The ride is set to start at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson and end at Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming, with registration and breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch served after the ride at 12:30 p.m.

