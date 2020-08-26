The Sikh Riders of America were honored by Assemblyman Vince Fong as the 34th Assembly District’s Nonprofit of the Year.
According to a news release from Fong’s office, the Sikh Riders have displayed community commitment by raising funds for various programs throughout the local region, including for entities such as public health, military and veterans, and law enforcement.
“We, as a community, are incredibly fortunate to have an organization like Sikh Riders of America who are always helping those in need,” Fong said in the release. “During this time, they donated over 5,000 face shields to our local front-line workers when they were in need of PPE on top of their support for other local charities. It is my honor to recognize Sikh Riders of America for their work and their contributions to our community.”
The nonprofit organization was established in 2012 and has continuously promoted their overall community purpose in part to foster a greater understanding of Sikh culture locally.
“We are so honored to be a part of this community and to be able to make a difference at home,” said Gurinder Singh Basra, President of the Sikh Riders. “We are grateful that we can continue to be partners in our communities and being recognized for our commitment is a great honor.”
Fong’s office said the organization has raised close to $165,000 to benefit local nonprofits including Kern County Blue Star Moms, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Bakersfield Chapter, American Legion Chapter 26 and the Kern County 999 Foundation.
