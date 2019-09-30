Sandeep Dhaliwal was a role model — not just to his community in Harris County, Texas, but to places like Kern County.
Members of the Sikh community whose lives were touched by Dhaliwal, as well as Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, State Sen. Shannon Grove and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer honored Dhaliwal's legacy Monday night at a candlelight vigil outside Kern County Superior Court in Bakersfield.
Dhaliwal was shot and killed Friday while on duty while conducting a traffic stop as a sheriff's deputy in the Houston area.
Mourners gathered in prayer at the downtown Liberty Bell, and sang "God Bless America" to honor Dhaliwal's pride in being American and protecting the citizens he served.
And Dhaliwal had a personal connection with Kern County, too — he assisted a handful of Kern County veterans who went to the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey devastated the city to distribute supplies and help those in need.
Goh honored Dhaliwal's character as a trailblazer, "unswerving in his duty" and "a beacon for his community."
"If only we could be trailblazers like Deputy Dhaliwal," Goh said. "Trailblazers in kindness, trailblazers in caring for our community, trailblazers in caring for others.
"Tonight, as the community of Bakersfield, we offer our sincere condolences to his wife and to his three children; to his family, friends and the community."
But Goh also recognized Dhaliwal's impact stretched farther than his own community.
"We care for him as our brother," Goh said. "Deputy Dhaliwal had great impact."
Bakersfield Police Capt. Jeremy Grimes also spoke at the vigil, highlighting Dhaliwal's ability to blend his religion and Sikh upbringing into the community he served.
"There was no us and them," Grimes said. "I think his sacrifice as we've seen it resonate throughout the nation shows what we can do when we come together. We will not let these acts of violence tear us apart but instead will use them to bring us together."
