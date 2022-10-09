 Skip to main content
Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family

Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”

The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an 8-month-old girl; her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father, Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, according to an Associated Press report.

