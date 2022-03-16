Signs emerge of possible slowing in local home market

Bakersfield's red-hot home market may be showing early signs of cooling, though it's hard to say how significant the most recent changes are or how long they might last.
Data from local appraiser Gary Crabtree shows the number of active listings in the city jumped in February at the same time the number of sales slipped from January's total. Taken together, the figures suggest Bakersfield's imbalance between supply and demand for homes may be moderating.
"The Bakersfield market is beginning to stabilize with February’s median price to date at $370,000 or the same as (January) and 25% higher than the same period last year," Crabtree wrote in a note accompanying his report.
Even so, the single-family home market remains highly competitive, with houses priced around the median fetching multiple offers. Despite rising mortgage rates, the consensus is that sellers remain in the driver's seat.
Real estate agent Anna Albiar, president of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, emphasized Wednesday the local shortage of homes for sale remains critical.
She told of putting in an offer for a client Friday on a 1,365-square-foot home with a pool in northwest Bakersfield. Listed at $335,000, the home ended up attracting 25 written offers as high as $405,000.
"I just don't see, with our low inventory, that our market is correcting, that we're stabilizing," Albiar said.
The California Association of Realtors reported that the Central Valley was an outlier last month in that it was the only region in the state that experienced an increase in sales as compared with a year earlier, at 1.2 percent higher volume. The group added that lower-priced areas continued to fare better, in terms of sustained sales volumes, than higher-price areas.
Statewide, sales of existing, single-family homes declined 4.5 percent month over month, while California's median sale price rose 0.7 percent from January and ended February 10.3 percent greater than the state's median one year before.
The Bakersfield market performed differently in February, not just from the rest of the state but from the city's own recent history. The general trend in Bakersfield for years now has been toward fewer listings and greater demand as buyers from other markets seize upon the city's relative affordability.
But last month, Crabtree reported, the number of listings soared 16.5 percent as compared with January to reach 283, while the number of closed sales of existing homes dropped 5.3 percent that month to settle at 415. Sales of new homes doubled to 66.
He wrote in a summary that the higher cost of living and rising interest rates are cutting into Bakersfield's housing affordability.
"For example, a family’s median family income has to increase $12,052 per year to be able to afford a median price home this year versus last year given the inflation rate and increased interest rate," Crabtree wrote. "According to the state, the median family income only increased 4% to $80,440 in the last year."
Albiar said her perspective is that the market has only gotten tougher for buyers, even though, for sellers, "this is a great market."
Her advice to prospective homebuyers was to work with a trusted Realtor and be patient, especially if their price point is near the city's median. The only thing to do is to keep putting in offers, she said.
"The next one may be the one that you get accepted," Albiar said.