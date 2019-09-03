Sometimes, more money means more problems, and with the passage of Measure N, Bakersfield officials have been faced with an entirely new type of challenge.
The 1 percent sales tax increase voted into law in November has infused the city’s coffers with new funding.
Some have grumbled about how the city is spending its new cash, and the local chapter of the Sierra Club entered the fray in late August.
The Kern-Kaweah chapter of the Sierra Club objected to the city’s plan to spend millions of dollars on two sports complexes at the edge of town, while the urban core remained relatively untouched by new funding, in a letter sent to city officials late last month.
In response, the city says that the two sports complexes will fulfill a crucial need requested by residents, and work is being done to revitalize the downtown district.
Caught in the crossfire is the $23.2 million budget for the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.
The city plans to spend $1.5 million to come up with a refined plan for how the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be developed in the coming years, and $7.8 million is planned to be spent on four softball fields and amenities at the Tarina Homes Sports Complex at Mesa Marin.
“It’s like a fresh-looking apple with a rotten core. Not a good thing,” said Sierra Club Chapter President Stephen Montgomery, who noted "there are so many neglected assets in the central core ... not being properly funded.”
He said more money should be spent on improving streets and sidewalks as well as maintaining the parks that are already downtown rather than on sports complexes on the exterior of the city.
Located in southwest Bakersfield, Kaiser Permanente Sports Village contains a dozen soccer fields, four youth football fields, a playground and a stadium for both football and sports along with other amenities.
The Mesa Marin sports complex in far northeast Bakersfield has softball fields and other structures.
Recreation and Parks Director Dianne Hoover said the two sports facilities fit into the overall plan for the city and provide a place for local children to participate in competitive sports outside school.
“A well-rounded city includes everything. It includes the parks. It includes the infrastructure, the sewer, the water, everything,” she said. “We are fortunate to be able to develop sports complexes like Kaiser Permanente and like Mesa Marin. Not every city has that opportunity.”
She said she would work with the Sierra Club to help address some of their concerns, but pushed back against the idea that central Bakersfield had been neglected in favor of the sports complexes.
“We are the one department that does plant trees, that does do a lot for the goals of the Sierra Club,” she said, “so hopefully, in the future, we can work together on some of these issues.”
The sales tax hike facilitated an 11.5 percent rise in the parks department budget. Most of the increase went to the salaries for six new positions in the newly-created “rapid response” team.
The team’s goal is to quickly attend to vandalism and littering complaints in the city’s parks, hopefully mitigating many issues that keep residents out of local green spaces.
The city also designated $1.5 million for the replanting of trees and shrubs.
Montgomery said the Sierra Club would continue to monitor the city’s expenditures, and advocate for more funding toward urban renewal and revitalized parks in central Bakersfield.
The Sierra Club has time and the money to belly ache about urban/ municipal park spending? Thank Heavens John Muir isn’t around to see this. Stick to protecting the Wilderness and let the ACLU fight this battle, if they want.
