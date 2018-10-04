A sick coyote has been found roaming around the Westchester neighborhood the past few weeks.
Residents who have seen it say the animal is emaciated and likely infected with mange, a skin disease caused by parasitic mites. The animal, which doesn’t appear to be aggressive, hasn’t been seen around the neighborhood since Tuesday, according to residents.
“We’re all feeling so bad for him,” said Leslie Walters, who lives in the area. “Everyone’s trying to help the poor little guy. He needs to be caught and taken care of.”
Peter Tira, an information officer for the central region of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the department is aware of the animal and has been monitoring it. However, he said it’s unlikely that the department will pick it up.
“We usually don’t intervene with coyotes unless there’s a public safety threat,” he said. “It has not presented any public danger or nuisance to the neighborhood that we’re aware of. It doesn’t seem to be a problem coyote.”
The city of Bakersfield Animal Control department said it does not respond to wildlife issues. Officials with Kern County Animal Services did not return requests for comment on Thursday.
Walters said she first saw the coyote a few weeks ago living in a crawl space underneath a neighbor’s house.
She said the animal bolted after she approached it. She set out five feeding stations with dog and cat food around the area in the hopes that it would draw the coyote so it could be caught. The trap didn’t work, however.
“He didn’t touch any of them,” she said. “I realized afterward that since he’s a wild animal, he would probably only eat meat.”
Resident Kristi Wolverton said she saw the coyote this past Saturday when it entered the side yard of her residence.
“We thought it was a dog,” she said. “Then we took a closer look and realized it was not a dog.”
Wolverton said the animal didn’t seem to be aggressive and quickly left her yard after it was spotted.
“I don’t see it as a threat in the condition it’s in,” she said. “It’s been a sad sight. It’s really heartbreaking. It’s a little frustrating because we don’t really know who could help, if anybody."
"It’s kind of just having to watch this poor animal suffer.”
Tira said that while mange can be fatal in some cases, many animals do not die from it.
“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It’s distressing to see, but the coyote is fully mobile and alert. We don’t think it needs human intervention.”
Tira said that from the state’s perspective, the hope is that the animal will eventually return to where it came from. However, Walters said she’s not sure if the coyote is currently healthy enough to be able to make it back.
If no agency will pick the animal up, Walters said people should just leave the coyote alone for the time being.
“We need to let him lay low,” she said. “He’s not going to attack anyone. He’s not going to chase you. We need to let him rest, then maybe he’ll go back.”
Tira said the coyote is more likely to stay in the area if people put out food and/or water for it, which is not recommended. Besides not putting out food or water, the Department of Fish and Wildlife also advises residents to keep their animals inside or on a leash to reduce risk of an attack.
This isn’t the first coyote to roam Bakersfield. In 2015, a coyote believed to have been illegally raised by a person before being dumped in central Bakersfield was seen around the Oleander neighborhood. In 2016, it was severely injured after being shot and had to be euthanized.
(5) comments
I searched for wildlife animal rescues, as was directed to have the neighborhood contact our very own CALM (California Animal Living Museum).
So, we have a wild animal that's sick, wandering in & out of people's yards. And the reaction of the paid, government employees whose job animal protection / control it is,
seems to be, "we don't do that"?
Please tell me again why we need a 14% increase in sales taxes for these people.
Its a sick wild animal, and neither agency wants to act? I bet if i found it and put him out of his misery, I'd go to jail. But letting the animal suffer and potentially hurting a child is whats criminal. Use some common sense jackasses.
I have called Animal Control a couple dozen times regarding large dogs in my neighborhood that attack and kill cats and harass other dogs and aren't afraid of people. But there's almost always a recording so I have to leave a message and if and when they do return my call, the dogs are long gone. The city needs to increase the budget for Animal Control so there can be a dispatcher manning the phones during their hours and at least one other staf member out picking up the dogs.
It will never happen. Thirty years ago I wrote a letter to the Californian about much the same incident you described. I have friends who are constantly calling AC on the dog their neighbors for not providing water for their dog and keeping it tied to a log chain without shade in the hot summer. AC either doesn't respond, or by the time they do, the owner has seen them in the area and taken the dog in the house. One of their dogs got the chain wrapped around his leg and literally chewed his leg to the point where he had to be euthanized. And NOTHING happened to the dog owner. They still are mistreating dogs to this day. AC used to be autonomous. Now they are a division of the police department their budget is tied to the PD. A few of their officers also have huge egos and attitude problems.
