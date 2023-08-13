Changes may soon be made to local pesticide application procedures in order to protect a small mammal found in some in parts of western Kern County.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking public comments on a series of proposals intended to make sure certain kinds of chemical applications do not harm the endangered Buena Vista Lake ornate shrew, Sorex ornatus relictus.
Among changes under consideration are an imposition of no-spray buffer zones and new rules on how chemicals are applied near the animal's habitat.
How widely the changes will ultimately be put into effect remains unclear. A leading environmental group said impacts will be minimal, but the EPA's efforts have raised concerns among a local farming group that some ag practices could face modification across much of the region.
The mouse-like shrew uses its long snout to eat insects, a diet the government says makes it more susceptible to pesticides. Preferring wetlands and riversides, the animal was spotted in 1932, then not spotted again until 1986, in the Kern Lake Preserve.
The shrew was first classified as being endangered in 2002. Its population and range have expanded since then, but the species remains on the EPA's list of vulnerable and endangered species.
Pesticide-application proposals under consideration now are part of a pilot project the EPA is doing in collaboration with the National Marine Fisheries Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The EPA said the idea is to ensure meaningful protections for species "particularly vulnerable to potential pesticide effects" because of their limited geographical range, small population size and general susceptibility to environmental stressors.
"This project will help federal agencies and stakeholders gain a common understanding of how to reduce exposures to listed species from pesticides by implementing feasible mitigations earlier in the FIFRA registration and registration review processes," the agency posted.
A draft of pesticide restriction proposals was released in June. Information about it, and instructions for how to make public comments before the Sept. 22 deadline, are available online at https://www.epa.gov/endangered-species/implementing-epas-workplan-protect-endangered-and-threatened-species-pesticides.
Twenty-seven species were selected for the pilot program. Other species may receive similar protection if the EPA decides to expand the program in 2024.
The Kern County Farm Bureau sent an alert to its members this month saying the pilot could "greatly expand" the scope of proposed restrictions across the entire southern San Joaquin Valley. It warned its members that the proposal would affect all conventional, outdoor-use pesticides regardless of differences in exposure or potential effects.
"This study could limit chemical (pesticide) applications," the bureau's alert said, adding that public input and engagement during the comment period could be crucial to refining the proposed restrictions.
But a representative of the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity, which favors the pilot program as a way to protect vulnerable endangered species, said by email the protection measures proposed will only affect shrew habitat.
"The overall impact to California farmers will be minimal, but a small minority of farmers may have to implement some extra protections," Environmental Health Science Director Nathan Donley wrote.
Under the proposed rules, aerial and ground-spray applications with very fine to fine droplets would be prohibited. There would be new rules on aerial spray applications with medium or coarser droplets, and they would vary depending on whether the wind is blowing at the time of application.
The rules would be applied differently according to whether there exist wind breaks near chemical applications. Acceptable buffers may include ag fields, roads, buildings and hedgerows.
Donley wrote that the proposal would help the EPA come back into compliance after many years of doing too little to protect vulnerable and endangered species from pesticide risks.
He said farmers would be able to choose from options like placing a vegetative buffer strip, cutting application rates or increasing spray droplet sizes. The goal, he noted, is to minimize pesticide runoff or drift.
"It's important to note that these mitigations are only implemented in shrew habitat, which is not very large, unfortunately," Donley wrote.