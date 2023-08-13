Buena Vista Lake ornate shrew

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Changes may soon be made to local pesticide application procedures in order to protect a small mammal found in some in parts of western Kern County.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking public comments on a series of proposals intended to make sure certain kinds of chemical applications do not harm the endangered Buena Vista Lake ornate shrew, Sorex ornatus relictus.