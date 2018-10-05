It was just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 7 when gunfire erupted on South King Street, not far from Union Cemetery in east Bakersfield.
The nine shots sounded to Bakersfield Police Officer Nathan Poteete like they came from two firearms. He wondered if a gunfight between rival gangs might be occurring.
Poteete and his partner, Douglas Barrier, both members of the department's gang enforcement unit, were two miles away from the action, near the corner of California Avenue and P Street.
So how could they hear the gunfire and determine its location?
"We received a ShotSpotter activation," Poteete told The Californian. The activation was visible on his partner's cellphone and on the in-car computer.
"At the time of the activation, you have an option to listen to the audio. We always do," Poteete recalled. "We heard multiple gunshots. It sounded like more than one gun being fired — which is really significant to us when we're responding."
The ShotSpotter alert also included a dot on a map that pinpointed the location of the gunfire within a 20-foot radius, an amazing level of accuracy considering that without the technology they may or may not receive a call from neighborhood residents. The officers could instead find themselves cruising a several block radius after dark looking for signs — or victims.
On location within minutes
With help from ShotSpotter, the partners, with Poteete behind the wheel, were at the location within minutes. On the way, they learned that a suspect vehicle had been identified by an area resident who had called police. Now they knew they were looking for a black Lincoln Navigator.
They soon found it, activated lights and siren and attempted to pull over the SUV. Instead, the driver gunned the Navigator and began trying to evade the officers, according to an incident report provided by BPD command staff.
As other units began closing in, the driver of the SUV turned several corners.
"The vehicle reached speeds of about 55 mph as it continued northbound on Augusta Street, through the intersection of East Third Street, making no attempt to clear the intersection for pedestrians or oncoming traffic," Barrier wrote in his report.
"As we approached Virginia Avenue I observed the front passenger discard two firearms from the front passenger window ... I watched as the firearms skidded and sparked along the roadway headed toward the gutter."
That information was immediately shared with other officers who secured the guns before they could be picked up by friends or associates of the occupants of the Navigator.
Ultimately, the driver of the Lincoln stopped and officers took into custody one adult and three juveniles. No gunshot victims were found and no homes in the area appeared to have been punctured by gunfire.
But two guns had been seized, one of them stolen, as well as live ammunition in the glove box and spent shells on the floor of the SUV.
A great advantage but community should still call 911
"I think it's outstanding ... it's a great advantage," Poteete said of the technology.
The system covers a 3-square-mile area that runs roughly north from Brundage Lane to California Avenue and east from Chester Avenue to Washington Street, with legs that continue north and east.
Comprised of about 70 sensors scattered throughout the area, ShotSpotter is designed to respond to percussive sound, such as gunfire and explosive fireworks. A report and recording of the sound is immediately relayed to the company's central dispatch location where experts can usually differentiate between gunfire and other sounds.
Once it is determined an incident is indeed gunfire-related, the location and a recording of the shots are relayed directly to on-duty officers' cell phones or tablets. All of this happens within about one minute.
Depending on the number of sensors involved, the location can be narrowed to within a few feet of the actual site of the gunfire, said BPD Capt. Joe Mullins.
But Mullins cautions that it must not relieve law-abiding residents of their responsibility to call 911 when necessary, to report gunfire and communicate with police about problems in their neighborhoods.
Of more than 200 Shotspotter alerts between March and mid-August, only 34 had what police call "reporting parties," locals who made a call in an attempt to help the cops.
"That's a lot of incidents we wouldn't have known about or been able to get close to" without ShotSpotter, Mullins said.
Some alerts turn out to be gun owners shooting into the air in their back yard. Others involve stolen firearms. And sometimes someone really gets shot, and the chance of providing them with medical aid in a timely manner rises because of the technology.
A tool to improve quality of life
Community activist Wesley Davis Jr. supports the use of ShotSpotter in neighborhoods where he has worked for years to reduce violence and improve the quality of life for families who must sometimes life in fear.
"I think it's a fantastic idea," Davis said.
Davis said he and other activists have been "on the front lines" in a reality that sometimes feels a war zone.
"I feel like we are losing this battle," he said.
The installation of ShotSpotter was made possible through a Project Safe Neighborhoods grant with the assistance of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Sgt. Brian Holcombe, a former member of the gang unit who now works as an information officer for the BPD, said ShotSpotter helps highlight what he said is a "community trust issue."
By implementing ShotSpotter, it means that cops like Poteete and Barrier are racing toward gunfire, and potentially into harm's way, every time shots are fired in the 'hood.
It's a commitment to the community that requires a commitment from the community — to get involved, to report crime and suspicious activity, to work with police whenever possible.
"By responding to this gunfire, we are showing that we take this very seriously," he said.
For Poteete, the technology simply helps him do his job better. And he believes the majority of residents in neighborhoods impacted by gang violence and shootings will benefit.
"This is definitely a great tool, and partnered with the people who live in the area, we're better able to find the people who are doing the shootings."
