Bakersfield police officers located more than 60 spent casings of various calibers on the street and in the front and backyard of a residence in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue Saturday night.
When officers arrived at about 11:47 p.m., there was a large party taking place but many people were already leaving or left already.
A neighborhood canvass was conducted and no victims were discovered and there were no calls regarding victims at local hospitals.
