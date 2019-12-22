It wasn't yet 4 a.m. Thursday when Jerome Walker awoke coughing. The smell of smoke was spreading through the house on Water Street in east Bakersfield and he immediately woke up his girlfriend, Stacy Kight.
When they looked outside, the backyard was filled with smoke billowing down from the roof.
"We got everyone out," Kight said. That included the couple's son, Jeremiah, 9, and daughter, Serenity, 7 — plus two pet dogs and two cats. A third cat, Cato, known for hiding when it was scared, could not be located in the chaos.
The Bakersfield Fire Department was there in minutes, but just about everything in the house was ruined — including the Christmas tree, presents and the house itself.
"We put the kids in the car. It was freezing," Kight recalled. Then they stood at the curb and watched their lives unravel."
It soon began to dawn on the 30-year-old mom that they were suddenly homeless.
"You don't plan for this sort of thing," she said.
But help did arrive that morning in the form of the local chapter of the American Red Cross. The nonprofit's volunteers received a call from the fire department at about 4:30 a.m., said Cindy Huge, a local Red Cross volunteer for more than six years.
The veteran Red Cross volunteer is proud of the community service the volunteers provide — but this winter she's also concerned.
"We are very short on volunteers, especially those who make up our Disaster Action Team, or DAT," she said. "They respond to house fires in two's and three's."
In fact, the local organization is almost entirely staffed by volunteers.
"They're absolutely amazing," Kight said of the Red Cross volunteers.
They bring a "comfort kit" to every family burned out of their home, Huge said, including toothbrushes and tooth paste, shampoo, a wash cloth, shaving gear, and small toys when children are affected.
"It's really sad when kids are standing at the street, and they're saying, 'Where's my blankie?'" Huge said. "Nothing melts your heart faster."
Families in need also receive a modest debit card and a motel voucher to cover them for three or four days, until it is hoped they can get back on their feet.
Volunteers receive plenty of training before they ever go out on a house fire. And every chapter across the country receives identical training, Huge said. That way, if they're sent to help with a disastrous hurricane in Texas or an Earthquake in Ridgecrest, they know their jobs, and they fit into the overall effort like a key inserted in a lock.
And they do so much more, from offering first aid and CPR training to installing smoke alarms, free to all who need them.
"We receive no government funding," Huge said.
What they have received, for years, is the volunteer spirit from countless individuals in Kern County.
"Sometimes I think, 'Ugh, do I really want to haul myself out of bed at 2 in the morning?'" Huge said. "Then I get to the scene and see families with nowhere to turn."
And she realizes why she does what she does.
